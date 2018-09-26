West Annapolis Oktoberfest this Sunday

Preparations are underway for the 28th annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, September 30th. The two-block long street festival, which stretches along Annapolis Street from Melvin Avenue to Taylor Avenue and on Giddings Avenue between Annapolis Street and Ridgely Avenue in West Annapolis, Maryland, is free to attend and will include traditional German food and beer for sale, live Om-pa-pa music, a moon-bounce for children and hundreds of local vendors.

For the first time in the festival’s 28 year history, the event time will be 12pm to 6pm. “We hope that this time change from earlier in the day to later in the afternoon will accommodate people’s busy schedules and will allow folks more time to spend with their friends and family, whether that is shopping on Annapolis Street, spending time at the West Annapolis Elementary School children’s festival, dancing to the Om-Pa-Pa band or enjoying Oktoberfest foods and beers,” said West Annapolis Business Affiliation President, Frederik de Pue.

West Annapolis merchants, including Bon Vivant Antiques, Tara’s Gifts, One Petticoat Lane, Art Things and Cotton Seed Glory, a nationally recognized quilting store, will be open. Flamant will serve traditional Oktoberfest fare such as soft pretzels and bratwurst. Rutabaga Craft Juicery will open specifically for the event with a selection of their most popular freshly pressed juice options. Evelyn’s will not serve their typical breakfast and lunch menu; instead they will offer a selection of child-friendly, convenient foods under tents outside the restaurant. Beer will be available for sale at beer trucks in three locations: in the parking lot of Flamant, near Evelyn’s and on Annapolis Street across from Bean Rush. Participants of legal drinking age who would like to enjoy Oktoberfest beers can get a convenient ID check and wristband at any of 4 entrances to the event on Annapolis Street or Giddings Avenue. West Annapolis Elementary School will host activities for children and families from 12pm to 4pm on Annapolis Street from Melvin Avenue to Monterey Avenue. More than one hundred vendors will showcase handmade items, professional services and fine art, many made or sourced locally and others from as far away as Peru. This is the perfect time to hunt for unique home décor, children’s wearables, special occasion and holiday gifts or indulgences such as luxury spa goods, massages and therapeutics. Information for vendors is available by emailing Elizabeth Ramirez at [email protected] .

