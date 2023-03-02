March 2, 2023
Business

Beth Prensky Named GM at Golf Club at South River

The Golf Club at South River, one of The Brick Companies’ FUN properties, recently named Beth Prensky as General Manager. 

Prensky will oversee all aspects of the private club, including the 18-hole golf course, on-site restaurant, fitness center, and the club’s membership. She is committed to elevating services and offerings to ensure the finest member and guest experience.

No stranger to The Golf Club at South River, Prensky has been with the club for eight years, serving as the Membership Director and, most recently, as Interim General Manager. She has played an integral part in improving the club’s culture and operations while forging genuine relationships with members and staff. Her valuable contributions will continue to make a positive impact.

Prensky is actively involved in many industry organizations and brings an elevated level of expertise and leadership to South River. She is looking forward to accomplishing even more in the role of General Manager. “I love the Golf Club at South River and our members! I am honored and look forward to serving our members and creating memorable experiences for many years.”

By employing her experience and industry knowledge, Prensky will ensure the club remains best-in-class. John Anderes, Executive Vice President of Hospitality and Golf for The Brick Companies, is thrilled that Prensky has accepted this new role. “It has been an immense pleasure to watch Beth excel throughout her tenure at The Golf Club at South River, and all of us at The Brick Companies are beyond excited to see Beth grow into this position. Undoubtedly, she will exceed our fantastic membership’s expectations through her leadership, dedication, and enthusiasm for the club.”

The Golf Club at South River, in Edgewater, Maryland, is a fully private club that serves over 600 member families and their guests. The club features an 18-hole golf course, an on-site restaurant (The Bistro), a fitness center, a golf simulator lounge, a driving range, and exclusive members-only events. Open year-round, The Golf Club at South River takes considerable pride in providing members with its iconic signature service.

March 7th: Healing Conversations at Maryland Hall
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

