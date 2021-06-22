Which is the most exclusive, snootiest, and/or expensive restaurant in Annapolis?
If you have not visited the Annapolis SubReddit on Reddit, you are missing out. A recent Redditor (that’s what users are called) asked about the snootiest restaurant in Annapolis, and true to form, Reddit did not disappoint!
As to some of the answers…
What do you think? Did they get it right? Do you agree? Jon the conversation on our All Annapolis Facebook page!
Category: Businesses, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB