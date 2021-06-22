THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Which is the most exclusive, snootiest, and/or expensive restaurant in Annapolis?

| June 22, 2021, 10:54 AM

If you have not visited the Annapolis SubReddit on Reddit, you are missing out. A recent Redditor (that’s what users are called) asked about the snootiest restaurant in Annapolis, and true to form, Reddit did not disappoint!

Snootiest Restaurant? from Annapolis

As to some of the answers…

Comment from discussion NaptownRose’s comment from discussion "Snootiest Restaurant?".

Comment from discussion Oldbayistheshit’s comment from discussion "Snootiest Restaurant?".

Comment from discussion CandOrMD’s comment from discussion "Snootiest Restaurant?".

Comment from discussion Yamnaya’s comment from discussion "Snootiest Restaurant?".

What do you think? Did they get it right? Do you agree? Jon the conversation on our All Annapolis Facebook page!

 

