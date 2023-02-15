Daily News Brief | February 15, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis launches a new open data portal on their website. A new law designed to protect children from online privacy violations is in the works in the State House. Comptroller Lierman reminds us that a tax-free weekend is coming up for appliances. FAFSA and MSFAA applications are due, and MHEC has some serious money if you want it! The Boss is coming to Baltimore and OPACY on September 9th! Of course, we also have some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day and enjoyed the beautiful spring weather (yes that was sarcasm)… Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

This is pretty cool. Annapolis has put all their GIS stuff in one place called an Open Data Portal. It has al sorts of information from zoning, to parks, transportation, city services, and yes crime. Of course, it depends on what the City puts into the portal. I looked at the crime one and the Annapolis Police list a rape just off of Spa Road on January 26 that was not publicly released. Yet they do not include the murder on January 22nd on Newtown Drive. So, here is some helpful information that may or may not be accurate!

Over in the State House a bill, House Bill 901, to offer more protection for kids online is making its way through the various committees. It’s called the Maryland Age Appropriate Design Code Act which will force apps and social media platforms to restrict data collection and profiling of children, require default high privacy settings, and disable geolocation services. It seems pretty weak to me as it only applies to businesses with more than $25 million in annual revenue; or buys, receives, or sells information of 50,000 or more people; or derives more than 50% of the revenue from selling data. And “Child” means anyone under 18. It is modeled after a similar bill in California. It seems like we are trying to do much of what California is doing– gas appliances, battery-powered vehicles, and now this.

This weekend is Presidents Day Weekend, a big weekend for mattress and appliance sales! And Comptroller Lierman reminds us that Maryland waives the 6% sales tax on most Energy Star appliances. So, if you need a new fridge or dishwasher, here’s your chance to save some bucks. The waiver applies to air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-sized refrigerators (sorry all you restauranteurs out there), furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent light bulbs, dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats–I think I might pick up on of those. Oh and solar water heaters–they’re tax-exempt year-round. So go get your appliances on.

Headed to college or returning to college next year. This is a reminder that the time is now to complete your FAFSA and MSFAA. FASFA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and MSFAA is the Maryland State Financial Aid Application. Do them both. There is a LOT of money at the Maryland Higher Educations Commission for you. The deadline for both is March 1st. And from my conversations with Secretary Jim Fielder, a lot of applicants’ money goes unclaimed because they miss deadlines. So if you apply.. make sure you look for responses in your email, and you do need to actually ACCEPT the award–it is not automatically applied! Just a pro-tip there. We have the links on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

This will make Judy from Frances Marketing Group happy because she is a HUGE fan. But The Boss will be playing Camden Yards on September 9th in his first ever outdoor show in Baltimore and will be followed up by the Billy Joel – Stevie nicks concert on October 7th. There is no on-sale date just yet. And if you miss out on Camden Yards and are a fan, he’s tooling around the area… Wells Fargo Center in Philly on March 16th, Capital One Arena in DC on March 27, CFG Bank Arena (AKA Rofo) April 7th, Nationals Park on August 28th, and then Orioles Park on September 9th!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight; you definitely want to hear this one with Patti and The Bernie House..and then get tickets to their Mardi Gras Ball on February 25th!

George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And when it comes to live music in the area…Bridgett AKA Beepr Buzz, has all the info (with no mistakes I might add) in Annapolis After Dark!

