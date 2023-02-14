Bodeans, Pure Prairie League, Suede, and Billy Prine Headed to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Dustbowl Revival

Saturday, March 25

1pm | $22.50

That 70s Party w/ SuperFlyDisco

Sunday, March 26

8pm | $26.50

*Dance Floor

Bowen * Young

Wednesday, April 5

8pm | $22.50

BoDeans

Saturday, May 20

8pm | $45

Pure Prairie League

Wednesday, May 31

8pm | $55

Suede

Tuesday, June 13

8pm | $35 – $50 (tables 100, 101, 102, 103 are $50, the rest are $35)

Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine

Sunday, July 9, 2023

7:30pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Gillian Smith

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

03/01 Vanessa Carlton w. Daphne Eckman

03/02 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

03/03 The Weight Band

03/04 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

03/05 1964 The Tribute

03/06 Robert Cray Band

03/07 John Lodge

03/08 Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch) & The Pintos w. Senseless Optimism

03/09 Beth Nielsen Chapman

03/10 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Thom & Coley w. Scott Kurt

03/11 Paula Poundstone

03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)

03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets

03/18 The English Beat

03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 Wishbone Ash

03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2

03/21 John McEuen & The Circle Band

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

