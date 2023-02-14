Bodeans, Pure Prairie League, Suede, and Billy Prine Headed to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Dustbowl Revival
Saturday, March 25
1pm | $22.50
That 70s Party w/ SuperFlyDisco
Sunday, March 26
8pm | $26.50
*Dance Floor
Bowen * Young
Wednesday, April 5
8pm | $22.50
BoDeans
Saturday, May 20
8pm | $45
Pure Prairie League
Wednesday, May 31
8pm | $55
Suede
Tuesday, June 13
8pm | $35 – $50 (tables 100, 101, 102, 103 are $50, the rest are $35)
Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine
Sunday, July 9, 2023
7:30pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall
02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration
02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton
02/23 Richard Thompson
02/24 Sam Grow w. Gillian Smith
02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone
02/26 Yarn
02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper
03/01 Vanessa Carlton w. Daphne Eckman
03/02 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
03/03 The Weight Band
03/04 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
03/05 1964 The Tribute
03/06 Robert Cray Band
03/07 John Lodge
03/08 Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch) & The Pintos w. Senseless Optimism
03/09 Beth Nielsen Chapman
03/10 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Thom & Coley w. Scott Kurt
03/11 Paula Poundstone
03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)
03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets
03/18 The English Beat
03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)
03/19 Wishbone Ash
03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2
03/21 John McEuen & The Circle Band
03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis
03/24 Gerald Albright
03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)
03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco
03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories
03/29 Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter
03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins
03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com