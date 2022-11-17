November 17 2022 | Daily News Brief | Pittman Gets Another Term. Unlimited Flight for $599. Sports Betting Is Here. You Can Ring My Bell!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

We need to check Twitter–Pittman won a second term. Mobile sports betting could be here before Thanksgiving. Baysox have signed a ten-year lease for the stadium. Frontier Airlines is offering an unlimited annual pass for $599. The Salvation Army wants you. And some podcast news!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, November 17th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I learned a valuable lesson. Not only should I check my email and my other news sources before recording, but I also need to check Twitter. OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

As to that lesson…just before midnight, Jessica Haire called County Executive Pittman to concede, and Pittman put out a tweet–that I missed. So the Anne Arundel County Executive’s race is decided–Steuart Pittman will serve a second term. Officially he leads by 192 votes, but the Board of Elections has been very erratic with updates. Some highlights of other races… Sid Saab is trailing Dawn Gile by 850 votes for Senate in District 33–that race is pretty tight. In District 33C, a new district, incumbent Heather Bagnell is trailing Kerry Gillespie by 110 votes–also very close. County Council, Allison Pickard in District 2, is leading Noel Smith by about 400 votes–another close one. And another one I am watching is Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Fredericks currently leads by about 10,000 votes, but there are still about 15,000 votes to count, and if they favor the democrats in this race, his challenger Everett Sesker might just take it. As I said yesterday, stay tuned!

Looks like mobile sports wagering will be here before Thanksgiving. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission granted the state’s first ten mobile sports betting licenses yesterday. The first ten to get the nod–Arundel Amusements–also known as Bingo World, Bet MGM Maryland Sports, Crown MD Online Gambling–also known as Draft Kings, CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity–or the Horseshoe Casino, Greenmount OTB, Long Shot’s, Maryland Stadium Sub–or the Washington Commanders, Penn Maryland OSB or the Hollywood Casino Perryville, PPE Maryland Mobile or our very own Live! Casino and Hotel, and Riverboat on the Potomac. The lottery commission needs to make sure they are all up to snuff technology-wise, but all are experienced in this, so likely not an issue. There are 11 other applications in the wings and six others looking to build on-site betting facilities. We’ve come a long way since slots.

Baseball news. Frederick will gain a second minor league baseball team next summer. The Atlantic League, an independent, will share the field with the Frederick Keys, the Single A affiliate of the Orioles. And closer to home, after years of back and forth and squabbling, the Baysox finally renewed their lease with Prince George’s County, which owns the stadium. They had been on a month-to-month lease for the past two seasons. So now the boys of summer have a home for the next ten years! Now hopefully, we can see some much-needed infrastructure improvements!

Can you ring a bell? The Salvation Army needs you. If you can spare a shift or two this season, you can sign up at, appropriately enough, registertoring.com . Do it solo, with a partner or friend, a neighborhood–whatever. Personally, I know that former Alderman Fred Paone, Nancy Almgren also known as Mrs. Claus, and Alderwoman Ellie Tierney all ring and love it. They would love to have you help in this great initiative if you can lend a hand. RegisterToRing.com

This might be a good deal if you want to get away. Frontier Airlines has launched an unlimited annual pass for $599. The $599 price is an introductory price available today only at flyfrontier.com, and I am not sure what the regular price will be. But the fine print says the Go Wild pass will be good for travel from May 2nd and be valid for a year. You have unlimited flights to all US destinations, including Puerto Rico. You will need to pay a token fare of a penny and the taxes, fees, and mandatory charges. You are also on the hook for checked bags, seat assignments, etc. You need to book them on Frontier’s site, and there are some blackout dates, but they insist they will have more than 300 days available to pass holders. The big catch–you need to be flexible, as travel can only be booked the day before you plan to leave! But check it out– FlyFrontier.com

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Chef Big Money, and next weekend it is Life Time who will be opening at the Annapolis Town Center a few days after that!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout & Molly’s!

Hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather, and Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that is coming up in just a bit.

