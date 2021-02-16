February 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | More COVID Relief. MDOT Texting Scam. Hillsmere Fire. Restaurant Week!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today..The Governor and legislative leaders signed the 2021 COVID Relief Bill into law–help is on the way. A fire tore through a Hillsmere home in Annapolis. Beware of texts from MDOT asking you to click on a link. Heritage Baptist Church nearly doubled their goal to benefit the Light House in their recent SOUPer Bowl. And more details emerging about Annapolis Restaurant Week and an Inaugural Annapols Oyster Festival in March!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Monday, February 15th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…and Valentines Day! Despite the weather, we caught Casablanca at the Annapolis Town Center. And a special thanks to Grumps Cafe in Annapolis for outstanding customer service–walked to Quiet Waters Park and stopped there for breakfast but had lost my mask–they gave me one and I had a fabulous breakfast! So thanks Grumps! Anyhow, it is Monday, so let’s get into it!

Wow..they did it. And I am surprised. But the Senate and the House both over rode Governor Hogan’s veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future..or Kirwan Commission Bill. The program that is expected to cost $34 billion over the next ten years is now law. Unfortunately with the budget hits from the Pandemic, this will be an expensive pill to swallow I am afraid.

And they also over rode the digital tax bill. And now Maryland is the fist state in the nation to levy a tax on digital advertising. It is expected to add $250 million a year to the state coffers. The bill does not apply to small fish like Eye On Annapolis; but the big fish like Google and Facebook. Any company with more than $100 million in global revenues (not just from advertising and not just in the US or Maryland) will be subject. So, I am guessing Tribune Media, owners of the Sun and the Capital will be paying that tax. What this means is that for the small Main Street businesses that rely on digital advertising..google ads, Facebook ads etc will likely see a significant bump in the cost to run the ads.

But in better news, the House of Delegates removed a provision in the State Relief Act of 2021 that would have given undocumented immigrants a direct payment. They initially put it in as an addition and the Governor said it was a wrench in the works. I guess fearing a veto, and further delays, they pulled it and passed the $1.5 billion dollar act. It now awaits the Governor’s signature. As to the undocumented immigrants and other ITIN filers, the General Assembly plans to take it up separately.

And in the last bit of State news. on Friday, Governor Hogan announced more relief to licensed child care centers and family child care providers. This is a $60 million dollar grant which can be used to help pay operating expenses and offset lost revenue. Applications open tomorrow and are due my March 3rd and you can find out more at earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org

Speaking of schools and public schools. It is that time of year to get the littlest ones registered here in Anne Arundel County. If you want to register your child for the pre-k program, the enrollment period is online and open now. Head to aacps.org/earlychildhood . Space is limited so do it sooner rather than later. To apply you need proof of identity, a birth certificate for the student (must be 4 by September 1, 2021), immunization record, and two profs of residency. Again.. aacps.org/earlychildhood

Good news for baseball fans! And good news for me, because I love them–the Bowie Baysox are here to stay until 2030. Their status was in jeopardy as MLB decided to re-vamp the Minor League program, but they came out on top. They will remain the AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles through the 2030 season!. Gone is the Eastern league. They are now playing in the Double A Northeast League which has two divisions. In the Northeast division, the Akron Rubber Ducks, Altoona Curve, Bowie Baysox, Erie SeaWolves, Harrisburg Senators, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels will all go head to head. And I am not sure if the Flying Squirrels or the Rubber Ducks is the better minor league ball name .. but the Northeast division has some better ones– the Rumble Ponies, Yard Goats, and Fisher Cats. They are working on the schedule now and all that will be announced in the near future—and if I play my cards right with them, I will have a bunch of tickets to give away this year on the Daily News Brief–see another reason it pays to listen!

And finally, I am really psyched about the re-launch of our Business Spotlight Series on Saturdays. We kicked it off this weekend with the AAEDC’s new IVP program. And have about a dozen or so lined up to record in the next few weeks–again, if you know of a business that wants to chat. Let me know. And speaking of podcasts, we have a pair of bonus ones last week–The Annapolis Rotary birthday one, and one that dropped yesterday with Danielle Lundberg who is putting together a cookbook with recipes from your favorite restaurants along with her fantastic photos…and the best part–proceeds benefit Feed Anne Arundel. So..make sure you give that one a listen!

Oh and hey, put these dates on your calendar–I literally just got an email so I don’t have the details yet, but March 20-28 will be Annapolis Restaurant Week and an Annapolis Oyster Fest on March 1-20. Of course they will be COVID safe but stay tuned…so happy to see events coming back!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us.

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to Brian at The Duckpin. who broke a really interesting story about the machinations underway to try to wrest ownership from the Baltimore Sun!

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with some whacky winter weather that may be coming in later this week.

George, Ann and the rest are coming up in about sixty seconds!

