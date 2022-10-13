92-Year-Old Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Crownsville House Fire

UPDATE: The woman rescued in yesterday’s fire succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as 92-year-old Erna Brunchorst. This is the seventh fire fatality in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

Other fatalities were:

September 29-Thomas Reilly, 71, died from injuries sustained during a fire at his mobile home. The home did not have working smoke alarms.

May 19-Kevin Zichelli, 33, died due to his injuries from a container explosion on May 4, 2022.

April 29-Danielle Neal, 63, died from her injuries from a fire in her home on April 26th. The home did have working smoke alarms.

April 13- Joann Marie Smith, 75, died from injuries sustained during a fire in her home on April 11th in the 8200 block of Portsmouth Drive in Severn. The home did have working smoke alarms.

March 18- Darlene Feeheley, 68, died in a fire in her home in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie. The home did have working smoke alarms.

March 9- Christopher Blaine Isaksen, 62, died in a fire at his home in the 7900 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn. The home did not have working smoke alarms.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department rescued a 92-year-old woman after a fire broke out in a Crownsville home yesterday afternoon.

On October 12, 2022 at 1:10 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 for a house fire at a house in the 700 block of Osner Drive, Crownsville, Maryland.

The resident reported that the house was on fire, and a family member was still inside the home.

First arriving fire department crews reported fire showing from the front of the home. Crews entered the house and rescued a 92-year-old female and began medical treatment. The patient, with significant burns to her body, was flown by helicopter to Bayview Hospital via Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes by 60 firefighters from both the Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no current damage estimate at this point, but crews believe it may have started in a breakfast nook.

Lt. Jennifer Macallair confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that there were working smoke detectors in the home.

October is National Fire Prevention Month. Please take the time to check all of your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace any batteries if needed.

