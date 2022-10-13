Anne Arundel County CASA Receives $41K Grant For Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. has been awarded a $41,700 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Grant from National CASA to create a culture of inclusiveness and focus on expanding service to qualifying children in foster care in the county.

Anne Arundel County CASA (AACASA). recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The National CASA/GAL (National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children) DEI Grants support state organizations and local programs with volunteer recruitment among target populations reflective of the communities and children served, DEI initiatives that create a culture of inclusiveness and equitable practices and building of a more culturally competent workforce, including DEI training opportunity provision.

“Over the past 17 years, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable ways that CASA volunteers impact the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community,” said Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director of AACASA.

“These children come to us wounded, but they cling to their hopes and dreams. It is our job to watch over them while in foster care, to make sure all that can be done is done to help them flourish while a safe, loving and forever home is found. CASA’s make a difference every day—one child at a time, one life at a time, one future at a time. We are grateful to the National CASA/GAL Association for this generous grant to help us serve all of the children in foster care in Anne Arundel County.”

There are 950 CASA/GAL state organizations and local programs operating in 49 states and the District of Columbia. This funding is provided under the OJJDP FY2021 VOCA Children’s Advocacy National Subgrant Program (CFDA #16.756) to manage a national grant awards program on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) primarily for the purpose of increasing the number Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are the subject of civil court child abuse and neglect proceedings.

National CASA/GAL administers the grants program under a cooperative agreement with OJJDP which is authorized pursuant to the Victims of Child Abuse Act, 34 USC §20323.

