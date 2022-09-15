September 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Stabbing. Violence at School Sporting Events. Annapolis Songwriters Festival

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, not to geek out on the new iPhone operating system, but the new voice-to-text feature recognizes where to put punctuation. And it now has an unsend text feature for when you accidentally text your boss something that was meant for your spouse! OK, enough geeking out; we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a DC woman and charged her with attempted murder after her victim showed up at the Anne Arundel Medical Center emergency room. It went down the night before last, and when police interviewed the victim, they learned that it happened in the 600 block of Admiral Drive in Annapolis. They went to the address and found the suspect with a bloody knife. She was arrested and charged accordingly, and the victim is expected to be OK.

Two weeks into the school year, the new Superintendent is laying down the law. There have been violence and other disturbances at several athletic events. Dr. Mark Bedell sent home a letter saying there will be a zero-tolerance policy for disruptions at games or any other AACPS events. Starting Friday, all middle and elementary school kids must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone involved in any violent activity will be ejected and banned from any extracurricular events for 90 days. Bedell also said he is prepared to change the dates and times of events or restrict attendance.

The Annapolis Boat Shows …you know those two amazing weeks in October… will be awarding the Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award at the Sailing Industry Breakfast on October 13th, and nominations are now open! It is designed to honor someone that has given of themself to the advancement of the sailing industry. The winner gets an 8-Day Ship Bell Clock on a mahogany base courtesy of Weems & Plath. We have a link to nominate on EyeOnAnnapolis.net –it’s a google form, so a long URL; look on Eye On Annapolis–it’s easier. And nominations need to be in by October 1st.

Vida Taco Bar opened here in Annapolis and then expanded to Severna Park and Baltimore. On Tuesday, they announced that they are pulling out of Baltimore and Harbor Point. No reason was given. However–both Severna Park and Annapolis will remain open!

The Anne Arundel County Fair opened up last night; as always, it looks like a lot of fun. And with it being an election year, there’s the added bonus of all those politicians running around..we need to find a way to pen them and judge them like animals…but I digress. The fair runs through the 18th; tickets are $10, and kids under a random age of 9 are free! Of course, it is at the County Fairgrounds on Generals Highway in Crownsville.

And tonight, will I see you at 5 pm at MC3? The inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival opens up at Stage One right there by the Westin Hotel with a FREE concert featuring Jimi Haha, Dean Rosenthal, Skribe, Honest Lee Soul, and Robert Randolph. There are more than 80 free performances between 5 pm tonight and Saturday evening and a handful of ticketed ones. But listen to some of the talent, Amos Lee, Lucinda Williams, James McMurtry, and Jake Owen. Venues stretch from the Westin and Maryland Hall all the way to City Dock. And the weather looks spectacular! Tickets and schedules available at annapolissongwritersfestival.com

Of course, tonight is the September Sunset Concert Series continues in the park half of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. On deck tonight is everyone’s favorite–The Eastport Oyster Boys! As with all their concerts, it is free, but they do ask for a donation to help support the museum. Parking is limited, so ride share, bike, walk, boat. Show an uber or Lyft receipt and get a free drink ticket.

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight – NABS– Naval Academy Business Services Division. And if you missed it…do check out the bonus pods we dropped earlier with Kat from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention about the Out of the Darkness walk on Saturday and Natanya from the Travis Manion Foundation about the upcoming 911 Heroes Run on Sunday! Both at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium!

