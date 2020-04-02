“Herrmann
2 kayakers missing in Chesapeake Bay near Shady Side

| April 03, 2020, 09:39 AM

Two kayakers were reported to be in trouble in the waters off Shady Side, Maryland. The kayak was recovered and search ensued for the missing kayakers. The search was called off last night due to darkness.

At 4:30pm, the Anne Arundel County 911 center received a call from a concerned citizen about two kayakers in distress near the Columbia Beach community pier in the 1500 block of Robinson Road in Shady Side.

The caller stated he saw two people in a small canoe or kayak drifting in the bay.

When firefighters arrived at the pier, they confirmed the sighting of two people in a small vessel several miles from the pier drifting south in the Chesapeake Bay. Boats and helicopters began a search of the Chesapeake Bay.

At 7pm, the kayak and a paddle were recovered east of Rockhold Creek in Deale, MD by United States Coast Guard and the Fireboat from the City of Annapolis Fire Department.

At 7:30pm the search was called off due to darkness and was resumed this morning.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department Dive Team and Marine Division are currently assisting the Maryland Natural Resources Police with the search for the missing persons.

