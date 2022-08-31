Jing Ying Institute Celebrating 22 Years On September 10th

For twenty-two years, Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi has been offering kung fu & tai chi classes, workshops, international symposiums, and free events for the community. Originally set to hold a 20th-anniversary celebration in the fall of 2020, Jing Ying decided to pause the event due to the pandemic. Two years later, they are celebrating their 22nd anniversary on September 10 (12:30-3:00 pm) with an open house that will incorporate a ribbon cutting, Chinese Lion Dance, kung fu & tai chi demos, and a “Charity Challenge.” The event includes giveaways, door prizes, face painting, and refreshments.

Improving lives and building community are at the heart of Jing Ying. In addition to helping thousands of students improve their lives through kung fu & tai chi, Jing Ying has fostered a great group of students who support its commitment to giving back to the community. Working together, over $120,000 has been raised for non-profits, schools, and other local organizations. Thousands of pounds of food, clothing, school supplies, and toys have been donated.

Of course, non-profits are part of Jing Ying’s Anniversary Celebration, and on September 10, they are featuring nearly a dozen charitable groups. Each event attendee will receive a ballot upon entry to the anniversary party. They can visit the non-profits to learn more about them and then vote for their favorite. The ballot is placed in a voting box, and votes are counted. The non-profit with the most votes will have their choice of a $500 check that will be presented at a Shoptoberfest Event on October 22 at Park Plaza in Severna Park OR being named the recipient of Jing Ying’s annual silent auction. Each attendee who votes also will have the chance to win a door prize.

Schedule:

12-3pm: Refreshments, Face Painting,

12:30pm Doors Open

1:00pm Ribbon Cutting & Lion Dance

1:15pm Demos of Kung Fu & Tai Chi

Jing Ying is also offering the following free classes in September to celebrate their anniversary:

Tues, September 6: Free Homeschool Kung Fu

Weds, September 7: Free Tai Chi Class at Severna Park Community Center:

Thurs, September 15: Free Tai Chi

Mon, September 26: Free Family Kung Fu Class

For more information about Jing Ying’s Anniversary event and free classes and to register, go to www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

