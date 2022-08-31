Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Classic Theatre of Maryland Announces Open House and Fall Classes

| August 31, 2022, 04:30 PM

Annapolis’ own Classic Theatre of Maryland has announced their fall classes as well as a free open house.

Open House

Everyone is invited to the Classic Theatre of Maryland on September 8th, 2022, from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm to get to know CTM, tour the theatre, meet staff and enjoy live entertainment as well as catering provided by Smashing Grapes. This is a free event; however, you must RSVP no later than September 5th.

RSVP: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36626/production/1136174

Fall Classes

The 2022 Fall Semester of classes will begin the week of September 5th and run for nine weeks culminating in a Student Showcase on November 7th at 7:30 pm. CTM is offering four classes this semester which are Techniques of Fencing, Intro to Acting for the Camera, Intro to Acting for the Stage, and Musical Theatre: Owning Your Song. The last day to sign up for classes is September 5th, so sign up now!

SIGN UP: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36626/store/products

