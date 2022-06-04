Londontowne Symphony + Eastport Oyster Boys = A Night For Annapolis Green

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s season finale and gala promote a sustainable, environmentally friendly community with memorable music to match on Saturday, June 11, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street in Annapolis. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and silent auction start at 6:30. The concert starts at 7:30.

All of the music will be related to our environment. Works by Ravel, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Smetana will focus on water themes, and the Eastport Oyster Boys, performing with the orchestra, will zero in on the Chesapeake Bay.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, directed by Music Director/Conductor Dr. Anna Binneweg, is a community orchestra that provides high-quality classical and light classical music to mid-Maryland audiences at an affordable price. The LSO is central Maryland’s premier community orchestra and is made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs, and students. They play for the love of making high-quality classical and light classical music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission. The music performed at each concert is focused on a theme that supports a local community organization.

This performance focuses on the lifeblood of our planet, water, and dovetails with Annapolis Green’s mission to connect, inform and inspire each of us to protect our environment, motivating people to stand up for Nature with programs that connect, inform, inspire and incite meaningful change.

Annapolis Green was formed in 2006 by Lynne Forsman and Elvia Thompson, two friends struggling to grasp the big picture of local Green initiatives. Elvia has recently stepped back from the day-to-day leadership of Annapolis Green. Maggie Hughes was named Executive Director in January, coming to the position with more than 10 years of environmental nonprofit experience and a commitment to sustainability and community.

General admission for “Celebrating Annapolis Green” is only $50 online at www.maylandhall.org or $60 at the door, and all students are $10, also available through Maryland Hall at www.marylandhall.org

