TONIGHT: Green Drinks Annapolis Returns To Homestead Gardens!

After a two-year pandemic break, Annapolis Green is relaunching its wildly popular social and networking event, Green Drinks Annapolis. Since 2006, the legendary happy hour has brought together academics and government officials, business owners and nonprofit leaders, students, homemakers, artists, and everyday people who share a concern about Climate Change and a desire to mitigate it.

“Now more than ever, we need to connect, talk about the issues affecting our future, and figure out how we, as a community, can come together for the greater good,” said Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman.

An informal evening of socializing, collaboration, resource sharing, and fun, Green Drinks has spawned imaginative brainstorming sessions, new friendships, partner collaborations, job opportunities—even first dates!—over the years.

“If you’ve never been to Green Drinks Annapolis before, prepare to be inspired,” said Annapolis Green executive director Maggie Hughes. The event’s casual format and concise programming opens dialog, providing opportunities to engage with other environmentally focused people, organizations, and initiatives.”

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 | %;30 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Homestead Gardens | 734 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD

| 734 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD Cost: A suggested $10 donation at the door will be appreciated!

Long-time Annapolis Green supporter Homestead Gardens will welcome back Green Drinks Annapolis at their Davidsonville location, with support from presenting sponsor Marinalife and in-kind sponsor Grow & Fortify. In celebration of Maryland Wine Month, libations from local wineries will be available to taste and purchase by the glass. RAR Brewing—Annapolis’ newest brewery—will showcase their favorite brews while the very talented Bread & Butter Kitchen will provide appetizers. Good Vibrations Entertainment will be on hand to spin some tunes.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB