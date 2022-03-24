March 24, 2022. | Daily News Brief | Home Invasion. Hot Chicken. Art Fest. Film Fest. Restaurant Week Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police have arrested a man after a home invasion. A fatal motorcycle accident along Route 100. There is a hot chicken craze and I cannot figure it out. Maryland Hall is having a free ArtFest this weekend! Senator Astle’s book signing is on March 29th at Harry Browne’s. Yesterday’s contest winner and a new contest for a $50 gift card!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 24th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey if anyone can recommend a good app to maybe add one or two more days into my calendar this week, I’d appreciate it! Anyhow, we have news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Changing things up a bit today. The Annapolis Police have arrested a 30-year old Pasadena man on home invasion charges. According to the police, he entered a home on South Southwood Avenue yesterday morning at about 4 am. He assaulted the resident, stole money, and fled. Police did find him and arrest him. However, the charges seem to stem a lot deeper than a home invasion, assault, and robbery. He was charged with home invasion, three counts of various burglary charges, two assault charges, reckless endangerment, armed robbery–there was no mention of a weapon, theft, robbery, kidnapping–again no mention of that, and destruction of property. They obviously pack on the charges hoping they all stick. But the armed robbery and kidnapping seem to indicate something more. And this guy has a history of burglaries and robberies dating to 2010. Six separate incidents, he’s done several sentences of 40 days reduced from 3 years, 98 days which was time served, 18 months, and most recently 6 years…and I could not find a release date but I suspect it is recently. Good job on APD for getting this guy. Oh, and the victim–he was not seriously injured so that is also good news.

A high-speed motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Brooklyn Park man. Delonta Hill, 23, was traveling on his bike eastbound on Route 100 just before 7 pm Tuesday night. Traveling at a high rate of speed, he failed to negotiate a curve near I-97 and lost control, was ejected. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately passed away at the hospital. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating but preliminarily, the cause appears to be his failure to remain in the lane.

Sunday is Funday! And this Sunday will be a great free Funday at Maryland Hall. It is their annual arts fest from 1 pm to 4 pm followed by a free concert by the Naval Academy Band. Art demonstrations live music and dance, art exhibitions, and plenty of hands-on activities for all. Food will be available to purchase from The Cafe at Maryland Hall … and this is run by South River High as a program… but Chevy’s Fresh Mex food truck will be there as will the Always Ice Cream truck. And Maryland Hall is still requiring masks for everyone while inside.

Can someone explain the fascination with hot or spicy chicken? First, the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich made people lose their minds. Just opened at the Festival at Riva–Hangry Joes Hot Chicken. And now, Amanda from the Baltimore Business Journal says that Daves Hot Chicken will be coming to the area. Not in Baltimore City, but the franchisee is planning to open 12 in the region with the first ones opening in September. He’s focusing on Anne Arundel, Howard, and Baltimore Counties. And speaking of Hangry Joes… tried it last weekend and fair warning, their mild is sriracha level hot. I had medium and I was sweating a bit. And their hottest requires a waiver. The quality chicken you could tell, great service, decent portion size, but man the price was a shocker–the meal..a sandwich, fries, and a fountain soda ran $16. $65 for a fast food dinner for four–ouch! But it was tasty!

Only two more days to save $5 off all of your tickets to The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on April 2nd at the fairgrounds Go to ABCEventsinc.com and get all the cheap cheap tickets you want.. and speaking of chicken and cheap… I miss Cheep Cheep Chicken. Bobby come back! OK got off track… get your tickets before midnight on Friday and use the code 5EYE22 the number 5, the word eye, and the number 22 to save money!

And as we wrap it up Annapolis Restaurant Week continues. And yesterday’s contest was WAY too easy. Had about 70 responses and all but one were correct…I was looking for the date the first FULL DNB was released…not the teaser. And that was September 1, 2017—and I made the mistake of listening to it and cringed! Anyhow, tossed a dart to find the winner and Emily Fischer (with a c in there)…you have a $50 gift card to Rams Head coming your way. Please email me a mailing address…if I don’t hear from you, I’ll ping you back. As for today… how about to one of the best views in town– $50 to the Severn Inn! Man, running out of ideas for contests… ok, ok, make it easy. Share this podcast either from Twitter as a re-tweet or on the All Annapolis Facebook page. I’ll grab a random winner from the shares and re-tweets. PLUS, I will have some consolation cards to Mothers for some of you too!

Good luck and again, thank you to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership who puts on Annapolis Restaurant Week for providing the cards!

And one more quick date for your calendar before we end– swing by Harry Brownes upstairs bar on the 29th from 430 to 630 if you can. Former Senator Astle will be officially launching his book–we had a podcast with him and had a bunch of snippets you heard. You can buy the book there, ask questions and all that as well. It’s quite a story!

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Annapolis Film Festival, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

