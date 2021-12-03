THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
The Eye On Annapolis Holiday Lights Project

December 03, 2021, 10:27 AM

Are you getting all Clark Griswold today and decking your house out for the holidays?  Maybe you have a neighbor that goes over the top? Or maybe you just passed an amazing display in your travels.

We want to know about them for our Holiday Lights Project!

Send us an address, we’ll check them out and add them to a Google Map that you can send right to your GPS and enjoy an evening of seeing the amazing holiday lights of Anne Arundel County!

Send an email with the address and we’ll get on it. Don’t know the specific address? That’s ok too, a block number or a street and a nearby corner will do!  Just click on the button below! Or here!

