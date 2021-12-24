THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

PLAY to Fly Non-Stop to Iceland From BWI Beginning in April

| December 24, 2021, 01:17 PM

PLAY has launched ticket sales for flights to and from Boston and Baltimore in the United States. Flight service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will begin on April 20, 2022, and service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will begin on May 11, 2022.

Starting today, travelers can book tickets between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and PLAY’s European destinations including Iceland, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim, Gothenburg, and more. Travelers can visit www.flyplay.com to start planning and booking trips.

This is a significant milestone for PLAY and marks the second phase of PLAY´s business model by offering consumers the option to connect VIA Iceland between multiple destinations in Europe and North America.

By adding Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. to the network, PLAY will operate to 24 destinations in Europe and the US next year.

To serve Boston and Baltimore, PLAY will use new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind. We’re proud to expand PLAY´s service to the United States with services to and from Boston and Baltimore offering both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can better enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there,” say’s Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake