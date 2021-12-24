PLAY to Fly Non-Stop to Iceland From BWI Beginning in April

PLAY has launched ticket sales for flights to and from Boston and Baltimore in the United States. Flight service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will begin on April 20, 2022, and service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will begin on May 11, 2022.

Starting today, travelers can book tickets between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and PLAY’s European destinations including Iceland, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim, Gothenburg, and more. Travelers can visit www.flyplay.com to start planning and booking trips.

This is a significant milestone for PLAY and marks the second phase of PLAY´s business model by offering consumers the option to connect VIA Iceland between multiple destinations in Europe and North America.

By adding Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. to the network, PLAY will operate to 24 destinations in Europe and the US next year.

To serve Boston and Baltimore, PLAY will use new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

“Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind. We’re proud to expand PLAY´s service to the United States with services to and from Boston and Baltimore offering both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can better enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there,” say’s Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.

