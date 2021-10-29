Anne Arundel County CASA Announces Return to In-Person Gala for November 6th

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACCASA) has announced the return of an in-person annual CASAblanca Gala on Saturday, November 6 from 6-11 PM.

The theme for this year’s event, Hope Changes Everything: Speaking up for Children in Foster Care, will focus on raising money for children in foster care, while bringing together the community for its annual black-tie celebration, to be held at The Westin Annapolis.

All proceeds go directly to supporting the mission of AACCASA to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care in Anne Arundel County, through trained volunteers.

“While we still need to be vigilant about our surroundings, we want to offer a fun night to get ‘glammed up’ and celebrate our amazing volunteers, honorees and community support. The pandemic has shown us that apart but together, we can still find hope when and where we need it the most. Abuse and neglect does not stop and we need to stand up for our children. The CASAblanca Gala is our largest fundraiser of the year and we are so grateful for how our community has stepped up. This year our theme is Hope changes everything. It’s a powerful statement and we hope that with your support we can advocate for safe, stable, permanent homes for every child in foster care.,” says Pat Howe, CASAblanca Chair and Board Member for AACCASA.

This year’s annual gala will be offered in-person, while adhering to the COVID-19* directives of the CDC, the State of Maryland, the City of Annapolis and the Westin Hotel. Various partnership levels are available, along with event add-on features such as the Grapes of Hope Wine Grab, and live and silent auctions.

“Over the past 16 years, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable ways that CASA volunteers impact the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community. These children come to us wounded, but they cling to their hopes and dreams. It is our job to watch over them while in foster care, to make sure all that can be done is done, to help them flourish while a safe, loving and forever home is found,” says Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director of Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc.

“It is critical that youth in care have a voice within the system—someone with the best interests of the child in mind—and someone to speak up on behalf of the child. That’s what CASA does. CASA makes a difference every day, one child at a time, one life at a time, one future at a time.”

The organization is also pleased to bring back in-person its annual award ceremony, by recognizing the following honorees: Ellen Shiery and Merrill Lynch Annapolis – Corporate Commitment Award; Erin Dryden and Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano – Community Leadership Award; Margaret Kyle – Caring Heart Award.

AACCASA expects to raise $100,000 to provide the training of more CASA volunteers to serve as voices for abused and neglected children in the foster care system in Anne Arundel County.

Registration and partnership opportunities are available online at aacasa.org, or learn more by contacting Executive Director Rebecca Tingle at [email protected].



