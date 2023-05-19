Daily News Brief | May 19, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

An armed man is legally walking around schools and school buses. The Maryland Seafood Festival is returning to City Dock in August. Two silly surveys–and one says Annapolis is the 2nd most popular fishing destination in the country for Memorial Day. Lot’s of events including ICONS in Transformation, the Naptown Music Feast, Dinner Under the Stars, Walk for the Animals, and Burgers & Bands for Suicide Prevention. Also, a sneak peek into Commissioning Week next week. Pod news, and of course, Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Joy Miracle!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I hope this weather can keep on keeping on. I am finally digging it. Anyhow, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Before we get into the news, if you experience some glitches on EyeOnAnnapolis.net we have been working hard to optimize the site and yesterday I pushed the wrong button so we may have lost some content..but not much. And it was put back in, but maybe not at the exact space, so if you click somewhere and get a 404 error… just use the search box and part of the headline and you should go to the right place. It only impacted about a dozen stories.

Anyhow, the Anne Arundel County Police said they are aware of a man with a long gun who has been cruising schools and bus stops in a Severn community. They also said there is not a lot they can do. The man is on public property, legally allowed to carry the gun per the Maryland open carry laws, and not prohibited from having a gun. Still, it is disconcerting, and the police are in touch with the schools and have beefed up patrols in the area.

We sat on this secret for a few months, but the cat is out of the bag, and the 55th annual Maryland Seafood Festival is heading back to its origin–City Dock in Annapolis. And they have moved the dates up to August 19th and 20th. And the crab soup cook-off is coming back along with tastings from many of your favorite seafood dishes all over town. Tickets are on sale now at abceventsinc.com or mdseafoodfestival.com

Light news day, so here are some silly polls for the week. FishingBooker.com says that Annapolis ranks as the second-best Memorial Day fishing destination in the country. Who beat us out? Westerly, Rhode Island.

And HowSociable.com also released a survey this time, it was the most confusing acronyms for Americans. Of course, they turn to Google to find out who was googling the most acronyms, and the results were …number one was SMH, number two was TBH, number three was POV, number four was NSFW, and number five was LMAO. Not surprisingly Maryland followed the national trend and those were our top five Googled acronyms as well, if you don’t know what any of them are, just Google them, but what did surprise me is that WTF didn’t even make the list

OK, let’s talk events… we’ve got another three weeks or so to see the ICONS in Transformation exhibit at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church it is open to the public Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and Sundays from noon to 2 pm and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm. Tomorrow up at the fairgrounds, it is the Naptown Music Feast–food trucks galore and music galore–this is put on by the guys who do the Trifecta music fest, so it will be a good one! Tomorrow night–Dinner Under the Stars on West Street, the theme this week is Motown. Sliding into Sunday, it is the SPCA’s Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park in the morning. And then afternoon into evening, Burgers and Bands for Suicide Prevention up at the Severna Park Tap House–always fun, but go for the cause!

Looking into next week, patience will be a virtue with all the parents in for Commissioning Week. Tuesday is the Blue Angels practice–they arrive and circle around 11 am and back for the practice at 2 pm. Wednesday is the real deal with the Blue Angels at 2 pm. Thursday is the final formal dress parade, and that is a site to see if you have not seen one yet. And finally, on Friday morning is graduation. Traffic in the area will start to ease mid-evening on Friday.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–Kelly freaks Billy and me out with a hairless but cool Sphynx cat with a horrible name–Joy Miracle. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and a video, and get all the information on how you can give Joy Miracle her fur-ever home!

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Details & Design from deep in the heart of Eastport, and NEXT weekend– Annapolis Party Boat!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks, so hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

