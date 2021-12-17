Maryland COVID Hospitalizations Soar. Governor Hogan Announces New Actions

This morning, the Maryland Health Department reports that currently 1204 Marylanders are hospitalized for COVID across the state. Just 17 days ago this number was 698 representing a 72.5% increase in hospitalizations in a little more than two weeks.

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a threshold that triggers new actions by Maryland hospitals:

“Having surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, we are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries. The vast majority of these hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients, who remain at grave risk of serious infection, severe illness, and death.

“Based on preliminary data, Omicron is believed to be far more transmissible than previous variants, and it is anticipated to rapidly overtake Delta as the main driver of new cases. Initial studies indicate that higher levels of immunity from booster shots do provide more protection, which makes it more important than ever that every single Marylander who is eligible for a booster shot should get a booster as soon as possible.

“The bottom line: if you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, get your booster shot.”

Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalization Thresholds for Actions. On Wednesday, state health officials issued a new directive ordering hospitals to undertake the following actions upon reaching certain state COVID-19 hospitalizations:

At 1,200, make available all staffed bed capacity and reduce scheduling non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay; and

At 1,500, hospitals are directed to implement their pandemic plans.

Find a Vaccine Clinic. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB