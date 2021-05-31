Anne Arundel County Continues to be Recognized Nationally for Water Treatment
The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utility Operations received National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) Peak Performance Awards for continued wastewater treatment excellence at all seven of the County’s Water Reclamation Facilities (WRF).
“I want to thank our dedicated DPW Water Reclamation Facilities staff for their outstanding work,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Their efforts continue to set a national standard for wastewater treatment.”
The Annapolis, Broadwater and Broadneck WRF’s each earned NACWA Peak Performance Platinum Award honoring treatment plants that have at least five consecutive calendar years without a single National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit violation.
The Peak Performance Platinum Award for the Broadwater WRF reflects 24 consecutive years of 100% NPDES permit compliance, while the Maryland City WRF earned its eighth consecutive award for 100% compliance. The Annapolis WRF now has five consecutive years without a permit violation and has had perfect permit compliance in 21 out of the last 22 years.
The Broadneck, Cox Creek, and Patuxent WRF’s all received Gold Awards for 100% perfect compliance for the entire calendar year. The Broadneck WRF is eligible for a Platinum Award next year. The Piney Orchard WRF received a Silver Award for less than five permit exceptions during the last calendar year.
“This award honors the outstanding work of our wastewater treatment operators, plant managers, and engineers,” said DPW Director Chris Phipps. “The high standards, work ethic, innovation and dedication of all these public servants greatly enhances our public safety and provides the best possible protection for the environment”
|
History of Award-Winning Wastewater Treatment
|
|
ANNAPOLIS
|
BROADNECK
|
BROADWATER
|
COX CREEK
|
MD CITY
|
PATUXENT
|
PINEY ORCHARD
|
2010
|
PLATINUM (12)
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (14)
|
PLATINUM (19)
|
SILVER
|
SILVER
|
–
|
2011
|
PLATINUM (13)
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (15)
|
SILVER
|
GOLD
|
GOLD
|
–
|
2012
|
PLATINUM (14)
|
PLATINUM (5)
|
PLATINUM (16)
|
SILVER
|
|
|
–
|
2013
|
PLATINUM (15)
|
PLATINUM (6)
|
PLATINUM (17)
|
GOLD
|
GOLD
|
|
–
|
2014
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (7)
|
PLATINUM (18)
|
SILVER
|
GOLD
|
SILVER
|
–
|
2015
|
SILVER
|
PLATINUM (8)
|
PLATINUM (19)
|
GOLD
|
GOLD
|
SILVER
|
–
|
2016
|
GOLD
|
SILVER
|
PLATINUM (20)
|
|
GOLD
|
|
–
|
2017
|
GOLD
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (21)
|
|
PLATINUM (5)
|
SILVER
|
–
|
2018
|
GOLD
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (22)
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (6)
|
GOLD
|
–
|
2019
|
GOLD
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (23)
|
SILVER
|
PLATINUM (7)
|
GOLD
|
SILVER
|
2020
|
PLATINUM (5)
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (24)
|
GOLD
|
PLATINUM (8)
|
GOLD
|
SILVER
