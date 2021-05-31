Anne Arundel County Continues to be Recognized Nationally for Water Treatment

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utility Operations received National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) Peak Performance Awards for continued wastewater treatment excellence at all seven of the County’s Water Reclamation Facilities (WRF).

“I want to thank our dedicated DPW Water Reclamation Facilities staff for their outstanding work,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Their efforts continue to set a national standard for wastewater treatment.”

The Annapolis, Broadwater and Broadneck WRF’s each earned NACWA Peak Performance Platinum Award honoring treatment plants that have at least five consecutive calendar years without a single National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit violation.

The Peak Performance Platinum Award for the Broadwater WRF reflects 24 consecutive years of 100% NPDES permit compliance, while the Maryland City WRF earned its eighth consecutive award for 100% compliance. The Annapolis WRF now has five consecutive years without a permit violation and has had perfect permit compliance in 21 out of the last 22 years.

The Broadneck, Cox Creek, and Patuxent WRF’s all received Gold Awards for 100% perfect compliance for the entire calendar year. The Broadneck WRF is eligible for a Platinum Award next year. The Piney Orchard WRF received a Silver Award for less than five permit exceptions during the last calendar year.

“This award honors the outstanding work of our wastewater treatment operators, plant managers, and engineers,” said DPW Director Chris Phipps. “The high standards, work ethic, innovation and dedication of all these public servants greatly enhances our public safety and provides the best possible protection for the environment”

History of Award-Winning Wastewater Treatment ANNAPOLIS BROADNECK BROADWATER COX CREEK MD CITY PATUXENT PINEY ORCHARD 2010 PLATINUM (12) GOLD PLATINUM (14) PLATINUM (19) SILVER SILVER – 2011 PLATINUM (13) GOLD PLATINUM (15) SILVER GOLD GOLD – 2012 PLATINUM (14) PLATINUM (5) PLATINUM (16) SILVER – 2013 PLATINUM (15) PLATINUM (6) PLATINUM (17) GOLD GOLD – 2014 GOLD PLATINUM (7) PLATINUM (18) SILVER GOLD SILVER – 2015 SILVER PLATINUM (8) PLATINUM (19) GOLD GOLD SILVER – 2016 GOLD SILVER PLATINUM (20) GOLD – 2017 GOLD GOLD PLATINUM (21) PLATINUM (5) SILVER – 2018 GOLD GOLD PLATINUM (22) GOLD PLATINUM (6) GOLD – 2019 GOLD GOLD PLATINUM (23) SILVER PLATINUM (7) GOLD SILVER 2020 PLATINUM (5) GOLD PLATINUM (24) GOLD PLATINUM (8) GOLD SILVER

