June 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Corporal Charged. 70% Vaxxed. USNA Graduation. Great Deal on Let’s Go Music Fest.

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal has been charged with assault after a barroom brawl. The Naval Academy held its graduation and commissioning on Friday. 70% of Marylanders are vaccinated.

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 1st 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We are back at it again this morning. Thank you for your patience last week as I dealt with spotty internet connectivity as I roamed the plains of Kansas and Nebraska. I do apologize, but thank you. Yesterday was Memorial Day and I hope you took a moment to consider why we recognize Memorial Day and paused to consider those who gave it all for our country. And now, here we are…June already… so let’s get into it!

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal is cooling his jets at home with pay after being arrested in Howard County after a barroom brawl on May 27th. Corporal Salenieks was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. As I said he is suspended with pay and he is an 8-year veteran of the department!

Good news– 70% of Maryland adults have received at least one COVID vaccination shot by the end of Memorial Day–the goal set by the Governor. The milestone was announced by the White House in a tweet yesterday saying that Maryland is the 12th state to reach the milestone ahead of President Biden’s goal of 70% of all Americans by the Fourth of July!

On Friday, the Blue Angels soared over Annapolis one final time this year to honor the graduating Midshipmen. 1084 graduated with 786 being commissioned as Ensigns in the Navy and 274 as 2nd Lieutenants in the Marine Corps. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the graduates. Be sure to check out Glenn Miller’s photos of the ceremony on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and more on Glenn’s Facebook page– Glenn A Miller Photography.

This is kind of weird, but one of the largest stories this weekend for us was that a cookie store will be opening up in Gambrills at the Waugh Chapel Town Center. It’s called Crumbl C R U M B L and judging from the reaction on Facebook, they must be the bomb. I will have to check them out when they open–expected opening…late June. They are also adding an American Eagle store up there.

Here’s a deal for you. Remember when we told you about the first music festival to return post covid–The Let’s Go Music Fest with the Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray and Smashmouth along with Dublin 5, The Reagan Years, Misspent Youth, Jah Works, and a bunch more? It’s July 16th and 17th at the fairgrounds and they are running a special price for a few weeks– $80 for both Friday and Saturday. You can get the details at letsgofest.com…. snag them now–that’s a 36% discount!

And if you are interested in a 100% discount on a pair of tickets to this weekend’s Maryland Wing Festival, send me an email or a DM on Twitter and I will pick a few people to get a pair of free tickets. Not feeling lucky but still want to go? Head to eventbrite.com and search for Maryland Wing Festival. Tickets are $15.

