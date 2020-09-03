--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

MHEC’s Veterans Affairs staff receives national recognition

| September 03, 2020, 01:03 PM

Rams Head

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced members of the Veterans Affairs division recently received national attention for their ongoing commitment to our Veterans and their families in Maryland.

“This national recognition, spotlighting Associate Director Everette Jackson and Senior Analyst Olayta Rigsby, serves as a reminder that MHEC’s staff remains committed to their work supporting Maryland Veterans, despite the challenges of Covid-19,” Secretary Fielder said. “These two individuals are leading by example and I am proud that the National Association of State Approving Agencies recognized their dedication and service to our military community.”

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Everette Jackson, MHEC’s Veterans Affairs Associate Director, was nominated and voted in as the National Association of State Approving Agencies (NASAA) Judge Advocate.  The Judge Advocate’s role serves as Chair of the Constitution and Bylaws Committee, implements the duties of the Constitution and Bylaws Committee listed in the Association Bylaws, and serves as the Association’s Parliamentarian. Jackson continues the tradition of MHEC’s Veterans Affairs Associate Director holding a consistent seat on NASAA’s Executive Board.

Olayta Rigsby, MHEC’s Veterans Affairs Senior Analyst, was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for his work on the NASAA Storytellers podcast. The podcast shares in depth interviews and personal stories with active duty members, Veterans, and family members.

Jackson accepted his appointment and Rigsby accepted his certificate at this year’s Virtual 2020 National Association of State Approving Agencies Summer Business & Training Meeting.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«