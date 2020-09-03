MHEC’s Veterans Affairs staff receives national recognition

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced members of the Veterans Affairs division recently received national attention for their ongoing commitment to our Veterans and their families in Maryland.

“This national recognition, spotlighting Associate Director Everette Jackson and Senior Analyst Olayta Rigsby, serves as a reminder that MHEC’s staff remains committed to their work supporting Maryland Veterans, despite the challenges of Covid-19,” Secretary Fielder said. “These two individuals are leading by example and I am proud that the National Association of State Approving Agencies recognized their dedication and service to our military community.”

Content Continues Below

Everette Jackson, MHEC’s Veterans Affairs Associate Director, was nominated and voted in as the National Association of State Approving Agencies (NASAA) Judge Advocate. The Judge Advocate’s role serves as Chair of the Constitution and Bylaws Committee, implements the duties of the Constitution and Bylaws Committee listed in the Association Bylaws, and serves as the Association’s Parliamentarian. Jackson continues the tradition of MHEC’s Veterans Affairs Associate Director holding a consistent seat on NASAA’s Executive Board.

Olayta Rigsby, MHEC’s Veterans Affairs Senior Analyst, was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for his work on the NASAA Storytellers podcast. The podcast shares in depth interviews and personal stories with active duty members, Veterans, and family members.

Jackson accepted his appointment and Rigsby accepted his certificate at this year’s Virtual 2020 National Association of State Approving Agencies Summer Business & Training Meeting.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS