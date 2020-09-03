How to beat the Bay Bridge traffic this Labor Day

The upcoming holiday weekend is known as the unofficial close to the summer season. If you are traveling the Bay Bridge, here are some tips to make it safe and quick for you and your fellow motorists. Remember, that Bay Bridge tolling is all-electronic (cashless) all the time. Tolls are collected via gantry on the Kent Island side.

If you have an E-ZPass, you are all set!

Bay Bridge passenger-vehicle drivers without E-ZPass will be issued a Notice of Toll Due (NOTD) for the temporary Video Toll rate of $4 (standard Video Toll is $6). The out-of-state E-ZPass passenger-vehicle rate is $4. These notices will be mailed to the address associated with the registration plate of the vehicle.

Despite the efficiencies of cashless tolling, expect delays at the Bay Bridge and along the US 50 corridor during this holiday weekend. Anticipate heavier eastbound traffic volumes on Friday and Saturday, and heavier westbound traffic volumes on Sunday and Monday.

Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore. The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:

Thursday – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday – before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Sunday – before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

Labor Day Monday – before 10 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. If you are not familiar with the arrow meanings on the bridge, here’s a primer:

DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW: You are permitted to drive in the lane beneath the GREEN ARROW signal.

YELLOW X: You should prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW.

RED X: The lane is closed and you MUST NOT enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown.

Put safety first in any travel plans.

Stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents. Make sure your vehicle is road ready . A vehicle breakdown can create a backup within seconds. If your vehicle breaks down, remain inside and call #77 for assistance.

. A vehicle breakdown can create a backup within seconds. If your vehicle breaks down, remain inside and call #77 for assistance. Secure your load in vehicles and trailers before traveling. Items that can shift, slide or fall onto the roadway can lead to serious vehicle crashes, especially on roads with no shoulders like bridges.

in vehicles and trailers before traveling. Items that can shift, slide or fall onto the roadway can lead to serious vehicle crashes, especially on roads with no shoulders like bridges. Arrive Alive . The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seatbelt violations and criminal activity.

. The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seatbelt violations and criminal activity. Motorists pay the lowest tolls with E-ZPass Maryland! E-ZPass Maryland 2-axle toll rate is $2.50 at the Bay Bridge. Sign up 24/7 at ezpassmd.com, and pre-loaded transponders are available at most area Giant grocery stores.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com to view real-time traffic cameras. For real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.

