Pittman named new Emergency Management Director

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Preeti Emrick as the new Director of Emergency Management for Anne Arundel County. She joined the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) earlier this year in January 2020 as the Deputy Director.

The Office of Emergency Management coordinates resources and facilitates the mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery efforts of local, State, Federal, and non-governmental agencies for the county.

“Preeti has shown outstanding leadership during this pandemic,” said County Executive Pittman. “Her familiarity with our county, her experience in hospital emergency management, and her law training make her uniquely qualified to oversee our OEM team and guide our recovery from this pandemic. We thank Deputy Chief Tim Mikules for his extraordinary service as Acting Director. He will resume his duties at the Fire Department and continue as a highly valued member of the team.”

OEM is charged with:

Developing and maintaining a Comprehensive Emergency Management Program for all-hazards

Coordinating Emergency Planning with County, State, Federal, and non-governmental agencies to protect life, property, and the environment from the effects of natural and man-made disasters (View the County

Emergency Operations Plan)

Mitigating the impact of hazards

Preparing the community for disasters and terrorism

Responding to emergencies when they occur

Establishing recovery systems to return the County and its citizens to a normal state as soon as possible.

“I’m honored to be appointed to lead the county during the response and recovery of the various stages of this pandemic,” said Ms. Emrick. “I care deeply about this county and its citizens. And I’m passionate about emergency management and making sure we’re well prepared for the tough days ahead.”

Ms. Emrick’s expertise includes emergency management operations, training, planning, and health areas. She has served at state and local agencies as well as the private sector facilitating and directing emergency responses in both planned and active incidents.

She has worked previously with the University of Maryland Capital Region Health and University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, She has published articles regarding public health disaster response and emergency management planning, and was an adjunct instructor of public health law and emergencies at the University of Maryland.

