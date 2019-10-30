Governor Hogan attends service awards ceremony to honor Maryland volunteers

Governor Larry Hogan joined the 36th Annual Governor’s Service Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism at the Maryland Hall in Annapolis on October 21st, to celebrate the outstanding volunteer contributions of Maryland residents and organizations. A total of 19 honorees received awards in categories including First Responders, Government Employee, Businesses, Nonprofit, Veteran, Lifetime Achievement, Emerging Leader, and the prestigious Governor’s Champion of Service – presented by the governor to James Piper Bond, President and CEO of the Living Classrooms Foundation.

“Our state is so much stronger when our citizens reach out and help one another,” said Governor Hogan. “We are so proud of the incredible work that is being done by Maryland citizens, young and old, all across our state. On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express my sincere appreciation to all of our volunteers, and I want to extend congratulations to all of the incredible honorees.”

Recipients of the Governor’s Service Awards are selected upon their outstanding service in 2018, exemplified by sustained volunteer commitment to meeting Maryland’s most pressing human and environmental community needs, extraordinary acts of kindness and generosity, and measurable impact.

“The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism is built to solve issues and effect positive change across Maryland,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Steven McAdams. “It is with great pride that we honor Marylanders tonight who enact that change in innovative ways, and uplift entire communities and underrepresented people. ”

A full list of award recipients is provided below by category:

Governor’s Champion of Service Award: James Piper Bond, President and CEO of the Living Classrooms Foundation (Baltimore) AmeriCorps Alum: Robert Zellner, Director of Client Services of the Awakenings Recovery Center (Washington County) Corporate Business: Morgan Properties (Baltimore); Thermo Fisher Scientific (Frederick County) Emerging Leader: Jessica Tinnin, Fishes & Loaves Pantry (Baltimore) Faith-Based: Asma Inge-Hanif, Founder of Inge Benevolent Ministries (Baltimore); Mosaic Christian Church (Howard County) First Responder: Sergeant Adam Davies, Flight Paramedic for the Maryland State Police (Anne Arundel County); Detective Caprice Bellamy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department (Anne Arundel County) Individual: Wendy Notari, Warrior Canine Connection (Montgomery County) Life Achievement: Mary Morgal, President of Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary (Montgomery County) Member of the Board: Thomas Albero, President & CEO of Alliance Material Handling, Inc. and Board Member of Nourish Now (Anne Arundel and Montgomery Counties) National Service: Mekhi Jones, AmeriCorps ECHOSTARS (Allegany County) Nonprofit Volunteer Program: CRAB (Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating) (Anne Arundel County) Veteran: Sandra Blakeslee, Senior Airman for the United States Airforce (Baltimore) Small Business: Edwards Performance Solutions (Howard County, Baltimore); Turning Point Solutions (Prince George’s County) Government Employee/Agency: Linas Saurusaitis, Emergency Medical Services Captain of Baltimore Fire Rescue Department (Carroll County)



