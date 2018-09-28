Daily News Brief | September 28, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… National Sailing Hall of Fame even closer to Newport. Artist’s co-op shuts down on Dock Street. Move Over Law modified and it could cost you. Ferro Foundation makes good on pledge for $1 million to the Capital Gazette Family Fund. And of course the weekend with plenty of eat and drink in West Annapolis, Twist and Stout, Kunta Kinte, and Homestead Gardens Fall Festival. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast