Last weeks to see Trumpy exhibit at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) is excited to announce the opening of a new, temporary exhibit entitled “A Single Goal: The Art of Trumpy Yacht Building” on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The exhibit will focus on wooden boat building, with an emphasis on the historical and very popular Trumpy Yachts.

The exhibit will feature drawings, artifacts, memorabilia and photographs culled from a variety of sources, including current and former Trumpy owners and aficionados. Never displayed before items from the Museum’s own archives will also be on exhibit.

The Trumpy Boatyard was part of the rich nautical history of Annapolis from 1947 to its closing in 1974. Sigrid Trumpy, the granddaughter of Trumpy Yacht founder John Trumpy, Sr., aided by a group of historians, experts and researchers, curated the original exhibition using her family’s rich archives as well as resources from the Rosenfeld Collection housed at Mystic Seaport, the Marion Warren Archives, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and AMM.

“Trumpy is such a significant part of our maritime and boat-building story in Annapolis,” said Caitlin Swaim, curator at AMM. “Displaying this unique history just 2,000 feet from where it all happened will make the exhibit all the more relevant.”

Over the years, much has been written about Trumpy Yachts, telling the tales of the famous people who owned them or the glamorous or historical stories around them, like the former presidential yacht Sequoia. The story is complex and fascinating. There were 448 contracts, many of them for custom-designed and built yachts during the firm’s operations.

Less than 100 yachts are still afloat but they are still highly valued. The exhibit will focus on a few special boats to illustrate the Trumpy history and the process of wooden boat building.

The exhibit will be on display until June 16, 2019, and is free of charge. The museum is open from Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students and adults on the area’s rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay.

Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB