Glen Burnie man charged with possession and distribution of child pronography

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 66-year old Glen Burnie man and charged him with several counts of both possession of and distribution of child pornography resulting from a tip in December 2019.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific online account that was uploading child pornographic images to the internet. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

As the result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified the address. On March 11, 2020, detectives executed a residential search warrant at an address in the 800 block of Glen Mar Circle in Glen Burnie Maryland. Numerous digital devices were taken into custody for a forensic analysis. The suspect, identified as a sixty six year old male of the same address. He was present at the time and was interviewed.

After receiving the results from the forensic analysis, child pornography was recovered as evidence. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect charging him with seven counts of distribution of child pornography and fourteen counts of possession of child pornography. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, he was placed under arrest without incident at his residence in the 800 block of Glen Mar Circle.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

