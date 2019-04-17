“Herrmann
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? About that fireball in the sky last night

| April 17, 2019, 09:25 AM
Last night (April 16) many people in the area saw a green fireball streak across the sky with nearly 400 reports ranging from Philadelphia to as far south as Norfolk.

A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky.

The sightings began to be reported just before midnight. And while the fireball likely looked very close, the American Meteor Society has tracked it from Vineland, NJ to about 25 miles off the coast of Bethany Beach, DE.

