Library to hold Trade School Fair at Glen Burnie Library

The Anne Arundel County Public Library will hold its second Trade School Fair. The event, geared toward teens and people looking for second careers, will feature representatives from area trade schools and community college programs. These options can offer job seekers a less expensive alternative to four-year degree programs as well as a shorter time commitment for training.

Participants will include: Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel Community College, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, AAWDC Youth Works!, Aspen Beauty Academy, Coast Guard Yard, Community College of Baltimore County, Community First Access, Cortiva Institute, Johns Hopkins Schools of Medical Imaging, Lincoln Tech, Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, National Elevator Industry, Omega Recording Studios, Paul Mitchell Cosmetology, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 486, Ruppert Landscaping, SMART and Stratford University.

Details:

Saturday, April 27 from 11 am – 2 pm | Glen Burnie Library | 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie, MD

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB