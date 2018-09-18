Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser

Sunday, October 28

11:45am| $30

*Matinee Show

The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour

Monday, December 17

8pm| $49.50

The Verve Pipe

Wednesday, January 16

8pm | $25

David Bromberg

Saturday, February 23

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/25 Lita Ford

09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

