“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

The Verve Pipe and David Bromberg to headline at Rams Head On Stage

| September 18, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents 2018

Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser

Sunday, October 28

11:45am| $30

*Matinee Show

 

The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour

Monday, December 17

8pm| $49.50

 

The Verve Pipe

Wednesday, January 16

8pm | $25

 

David Bromberg

Saturday, February 23

8pm | $45

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/25 Lita Ford

09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark