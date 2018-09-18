The Verve Pipe and David Bromberg to headline at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser
Sunday, October 28
11:45am| $30
*Matinee Show
The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour
Monday, December 17
8pm| $49.50
The Verve Pipe
Wednesday, January 16
8pm | $25
David Bromberg
Saturday, February 23
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel
09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller
09/20 Mediaeval Baebes
09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph
09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee
09/22 Pressing Strings
09/23 Euge Groove
09/25 Lita Ford
09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners
09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience
09/28 Hiroshima
09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
