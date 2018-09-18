Celebrate 10 years of clean water on September 23rd

Local residents have a vested stake in the health of their communities. This is why Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) has spent the last decade training local residents to prevent pollution in local streams, rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. Over the next year, WSA will host 10 events to celebrate their history, volunteers, and community. The public is invited to join their anniversary kickoff event at Mayo Beach Park on Sunday, September 23rd.

Master Watershed Steward Betsy Love and a St. Anne’s fourth grade student plant natives during a capstone project at St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature.

The family-friendly afternoon will include boating, environmental activities for kids of all ages, eco art, lawn games, food, and more. At 2pm, a ceremony will honor the legacy of Ron Bowen, WSA co-founder, former Director of Anne Arundel County Public Works, and life-long steward of Anne Arundel’s watershed.

Sunday, September 23rd, 12 – 4:30 pm

Mayo Beach Park

4150 Honeysuckle Drive

Edgewater, Maryland 21037

Register at: bit.ly/WSAEvents

“As we enter our 10th year, I am struck by the profound impact Watershed Stewards have made on our local waterways,” explained Suzanne Etgen, Executive Director of WSA. “Our event at Mayo Beach Park will celebrate our success and launch our next decade of collective stewardship”.

Anniversary events, continuing throughout 2019, include opportunities to learn, network and restore our local waterways. Visit the organization’s website www.aawsa.org to stay up to date on upcoming events.

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) trains and supports citizens to become Master Watershed Stewards. Master Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of storm water pollution and restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Since 2009, Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy has certified over 200 Master Watershed Stewards from Brooklyn Park to Herring Bay. Last year alone, Stewards planted over 7,100 native trees and plants, removed 263,300 square feet of invasive plants, installed nearly 100 projects to cultivate clean water and reached over 8,000 Anne Arundel County residents with information about conservation practices.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB