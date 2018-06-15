Action Annapolis sponsoring forum for less familiar races

Come and learn more about the race for County Executive and four of the less familiar June 26 Primary Election races: Anne Arundel County Council, District 6; State’s Attorney; Sheriff; and Clerk of the Circuit Court 6. Under the Radar, sponsored by Action Annapolis, will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West Street in Annapolis, on Tuesday, June 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and retiring County Councilman Chris Trumbauer will kick-off with a discussion about City and County relationships and Judge Martha Rasin will explain the importance of other, “under the radar” offices at the Forum

Co-sponsors for the event are Harbour House/Eastport Terrace Residents’ Association and W.I.S.E. (Women Indivisible Strong Effective). The forum is moderated by Rev. Dr. Carletta Allen, Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church and light refreshments will be available.

The evening will begin with the discussion between Buckley and Trumbauer as they share observations on the relationship between the City and County and the roles of each. Judge Martha Rasin will speak about the roles and responsibilities of States Attorney, County Sheriff, and Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Most of the candidates for these offices are expected to attend and make a short presentation to the audience about how they believe they can impact our communities. There will also be time for questions from the audience.

Action Annapolis is a grassroots organization working in the greater Annapolis area to inform voters about their candidates, and to advocate for social justice issues. It is non-partisan and not affiliated with any political party or candidate. Visit wwwactionannapolis.com for more information.

