The Babys and Chris Smither appearing at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra
Sunday, May 13
12:30pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
Chris Smither
- Zak Trojano
Thursday, June 7
8pm | $29.50
The Babys
Wednesday, June 20
8pm | $39.50
Greg Laswell
Sunday, June 24
12pm | $35
*All Ages Matinee
The Rogues & The Shamrogues
Friday, September 7
8pm | $25
Euge Groove
Sunday, September 23
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/03 Comedian Robert Klein
03/04 Suzy Bogguss
03/05 Tab Benoit
03/06 Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy
03/08 Comedian Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd
03/09 Four Bitchin’ Babes
03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers
03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego
03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour
03/16 Trent Harmon
03/17 Cris Jacobs
03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee
03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado
03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder
03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall
03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel
03/21 Marc Broussard
03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience
03/23 Valerie June
03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee
03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys
03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour
03/31 Sweet Crude *All Ages Matinee
03/31 Hot Tuna
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
