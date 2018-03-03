The Babys and Chris Smither appearing at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra

Sunday, May 13

12:30pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

Chris Smither

Zak Trojano

Thursday, June 7

8pm | $29.50

The Babys

Wednesday, June 20

8pm | $39.50

Greg Laswell

Sunday, June 24

12pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

The Rogues & The Shamrogues

Friday, September 7

8pm | $25

Euge Groove

Sunday, September 23

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/03 Comedian Robert Klein

03/04 Suzy Bogguss

03/05 Tab Benoit

03/06 Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy

03/08 Comedian Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd

03/09 Four Bitchin’ Babes

03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers

03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego

03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour

03/16 Trent Harmon

03/17 Cris Jacobs

03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado

03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder

03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall

03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel

03/21 Marc Broussard

03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience

03/23 Valerie June

03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee

03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys

03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour

03/31 Sweet Crude *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB