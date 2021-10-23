THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Cincinnati | October 23rd, 2021 | 12:05pm PM

| October 23, 2021, 11:08 AM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and No. 2 Cincinnati meet for the fifth time in series history and for the third time as AAC foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (12:00 noon) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Navy leads the all-time series against the Bearcats 3-1, however, Cincinnati won the last meeting 42-0 in Cincinnati (Nov. 3, 2018).

Saturday’s contest will mark the third time in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history that Navy has played host to the nation’s No. 2 team.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 11:44 am.

The National Anthem will take place at 11:54:30 am, followed by a flyover.

Saturday’s flyover will feature two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 105 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.

They fly the F/A-18E Super Hornet, the single-seat variant of the Navy’s battle-proven strike fighter.

The F/A-18E model was designed for traditional air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, forward air control (airborne), air defense suppression and day/night precision strike. The F/A-18E simultaneously increases strike mission survivability and supplements fleet air defense.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 12:05 pm.

GAME COVERAGE

  • ESPN2 will carry Saturday’s game with Dave Flemming (pxp), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
  • The Navy Football Insider Show with Joe Miller will air on Thursday night from 7:00-8:00 pm on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM). Pete Medhurst, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff will also contribute to the show.
  • The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday with Wylie Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts.
  • The Navy Football Pregame Show with Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 am on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12 noon with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.
  • Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.
  • Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»