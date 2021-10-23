LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Cincinnati | October 23rd, 2021 | 12:05pm PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and No. 2 Cincinnati meet for the fifth time in series history and for the third time as AAC foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (12:00 noon) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Navy leads the all-time series against the Bearcats 3-1, however, Cincinnati won the last meeting 42-0 in Cincinnati (Nov. 3, 2018).

Saturday’s contest will mark the third time in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history that Navy has played host to the nation’s No. 2 team.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 11:44 am.

The National Anthem will take place at 11:54:30 am, followed by a flyover.

Saturday’s flyover will feature two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 105 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.

They fly the F/A-18E Super Hornet, the single-seat variant of the Navy’s battle-proven strike fighter.

The F/A-18E model was designed for traditional air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, forward air control (airborne), air defense suppression and day/night precision strike. The F/A-18E simultaneously increases strike mission survivability and supplements fleet air defense.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 12:05 pm.

GAME COVERAGE

ESPN2 will carry Saturday’s game with Dave Flemming (pxp), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

The Navy Football Insider Show with Joe Miller will air on Thursday night from 7:00-8:00 pm on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM). Pete Medhurst, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff will also contribute to the show.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday with Wylie Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 am on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12 noon with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports