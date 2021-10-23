LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Cincinnati | October 23rd, 2021 | 12:05pm PM
NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.
Navy and No. 2 Cincinnati meet for the fifth time in series history and for the third time as AAC foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (12:00 noon) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.
Navy leads the all-time series against the Bearcats 3-1, however, Cincinnati won the last meeting 42-0 in Cincinnati (Nov. 3, 2018).
Saturday’s contest will mark the third time in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history that Navy has played host to the nation’s No. 2 team.
The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 11:44 am.
The National Anthem will take place at 11:54:30 am, followed by a flyover.
Saturday’s flyover will feature two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 105 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.
They fly the F/A-18E Super Hornet, the single-seat variant of the Navy’s battle-proven strike fighter.
The F/A-18E model was designed for traditional air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, forward air control (airborne), air defense suppression and day/night precision strike. The F/A-18E simultaneously increases strike mission survivability and supplements fleet air defense.
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 12:05 pm.
GAME COVERAGE
- ESPN2 will carry Saturday’s game with Dave Flemming (pxp), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
- The Navy Football Insider Show with Joe Miller will air on Thursday night from 7:00-8:00 pm on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM). Pete Medhurst, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff will also contribute to the show.
- The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday with Wylie Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts.
- The Navy Football Pregame Show with Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 am on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12 noon with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.
- Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.
- Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports