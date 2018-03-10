“Herrmann
John Popper rolling into town to the Rams Head On Stage

| March 10, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

 

 

Blue Miracle

  1. The Teskey Brothers

Saturday, March 24

8pm | $15

 

John Popper Live

Saturday, April 21

8:30pm | $48.50

 

Ryan Montbleau & Driftwood

Thursday, May 3

8pm | $22.50

 

The Clarks

  1. Scott Kurt

Thursday, May 17

8pm | $24.50

 

The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Special Guest Sweet Leda

Friday, May 18

8pm | $22

 

Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

Saturday, September 29

8pm | $27.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers

03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego

03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour

03/16 Trent Harmon

03/17 Cris Jacobs w. Jimi Haha

03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado

03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder

03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall

03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel

03/21 Marc Broussard

03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience

03/23 Valerie June w. Jacob Panic

03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee

03/24 Blue Miracle w. The Teskey Brothers

03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys

03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour

03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

