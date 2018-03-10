John Popper rolling into town to the Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Blue Miracle
- The Teskey Brothers
Saturday, March 24
8pm | $15
John Popper Live
Saturday, April 21
8:30pm | $48.50
Ryan Montbleau & Driftwood
Thursday, May 3
8pm | $22.50
The Clarks
- Scott Kurt
Thursday, May 17
8pm | $24.50
The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Special Guest Sweet Leda
Friday, May 18
8pm | $22
Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
Saturday, September 29
8pm | $27.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers
03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego
03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour
03/16 Trent Harmon
03/17 Cris Jacobs w. Jimi Haha
03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee
03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado
03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder
03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall
03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel
03/21 Marc Broussard
03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience
03/23 Valerie June w. Jacob Panic
03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee
03/24 Blue Miracle w. The Teskey Brothers
03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys
03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour
03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee
03/31 Hot Tuna
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB