AMFM announces $5000 scholarship for Music Performance Majors

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis musicians, is now broadening the Tim King Scholarship Fund program and accepting applications for its newly established Music Performance Scholarship. This $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a current high school senior who intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in either vocal or instrumental music performance.

Candidates must meet the following basic criteria:

Be a current high school student residing in Anne Arundel County, scheduled to graduate in May/June 2018

Be a musician active in high school chorus, band, orchestra, jazz band, or other school-sponsored performance group

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

Intend to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance

Candidates will be evaluated using a points-based system that awards points for active membership in a school band, orchestra, choir, chorus, or other school-sponsored musical performance group; volunteer music participation; participation in special school performances; selection to All County/All State/Regional performance groups; and participation in private music lessons. Candidates will also be required to submit a three-minute narrative video or a 500–750 word written essay to support their application. The narrative video or essay should address the question, “What role has music played in my life, and how will it shape and influence my future?” Candidates are encouraged to include one letter of recommendation from a music teacher, music coach, or music mentor. An optional performance video will also be accepted.

Scholarship applications will be accepted through April 15, 2018, and the scholarship recipient will be chosen on or about May 15, 2018. To apply, and for specific details about the rating system, go to https://www.am-fm.org/music-performance-scholarship/.

