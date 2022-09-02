Baysox Miss Out On Fourth-Straight Win. Still Hold First Place

One of the most common sentences of the season, the Bowie Baysox lost by one run on Thursday night. Despite having twice as many hits as the Erie SeaWolves, Bowie still found themselves down 3-2 at the end of the night.

The first two innings of the game saw all of the offensive action for both sides, as Connor Norby belted another first inning home run for his 15th of the season with Bowie.

The bottom of the inning saw Erie grind through Justin Armbruester, who threw 35 pitches in the frame, as Gage Workman hit a solo home run to tie the game, and Dane Myers hit a go-ahead two-run blast to right field.

Erie did not collect another hit until the eighth inning. Armbruester (L, 4-1), Noah Denoyer, and Conner Loeprich held Erie scoreless the rest of the night, while striking out a combined 13 batters.

Bowie got one more run in the second inning when Andres Angulo singled, but Reese Olson (W, 7-6) worked through six innings on the mound, retiring the final 12 batters he faced.

With a scoreless inning from Yaya Chentouf, and two scoreless frames by Brendan White (Sv, 7) Bowie was sent aside quietly.

The loss drops Bowie to 62-61 on the season, and 35-19 in the second half. As their lead in the division shrinks back to just one game, Bowie will look to regain ground on Friday, as they continue the series with Erie at 6:05 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports