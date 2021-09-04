Baysox Move Into Second Playoff Spot with 6-3 Win Over Somerset

Needing a win to move back into the playoff picture, the Bowie Baysox (61-43) raced out to an early lead against the Somerset Patriots (61-44) and never looked back as Bowie beat Somerset, 6-3, on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

In the bottom of the first, with Patrick Dorrian on first, Kyle Stowers launched his 15th home run of the year with Bowie and his 22nd overall to put Bowie ahead. Four batters later, with Johnny Rizer on first after a walk, Jordan Westburg hit his second home run in the last three games to double the Bowie lead at 4-0.

One inning later in the second, with Shayne Fontana and Patrick Dorrian on base, Kyle Stowers doubled to drive them both in and put Bowie in front 6-0.

Grayson Rodriguez turned out yet another strong start, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts on 81 pitches. He faced the minimum in three of his five innings, and allowed just five baserunners.

In the seventh, Somerset cut the Bowie lead in half with a solo home run from Josh Breaux and a two-run homer from Chad Bell, but that would be it for the visitors.

David Lebron and Tim Naughton bridged the game to the ninth, with Naughton working a scoreless inning and a third. Diogenes Almengo earned his team-leading 10th save, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

In game five on Saturday, Bowie will send right-hander Garrett Stallings (1-1.4.85 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium, with fireworks to follow.

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports