AACC Symphony Orchestra to perform on February 24th

The Maryland Concert Series will present the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Anna Binneweg 7:30 p.m. Saturday February 24, 2018 in the North County High School auditorium, 10 E. First Ave. in Ferndale.

Binneweg will conduct the symphony as they embark on a musical journey through an array of works including beloved symphonies and Broadway and pop favorites.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children younger than 18-years-old.

The lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. Season subscriptions can be purchased at the box office for reduced rate for the remainder of the season which includes this performance and the April 28 show featuring the American Rogues.

Prior to the show and during intermission, local crafters, artisans and vendors will be selling local art work and holiday gift items in the auditorium lobby. The North County High School Pom Squad will sell refreshments.

Weather related cancelations or postponements will be posted at www.mdconcertseries.org.

For for more info: mdconcertseries.org.

