Motorcyclist Dies in Fiery Annapolis Crash

A motorcyclist died this morning in a single-vehicle crash in Annapolis

On July 25, 2023, at 2:42 AM, Annapolis Police officers were dispatched to Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road for a motorcycle accident.

On arrival, officers found a Kawasaki motorcycle in the intersection engulfed in flames; and the driver was located on the median and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the drive has not been released pending notification of the next of kin. Police have not completed their investigation and have not determined what may have caused the crash.

