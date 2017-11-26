Blues Foundation awards Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest the 2018 Keeping the Blues Alive Award

Blues Foundation President and CEO Barbara Newman reports that “each year, our KBA Selection Committee does a wonderful job of pinpointing those individuals and organizations that are working behind the scenes to celebrate, promote, and bring greater awareness to the blues. Our 2018 Keeping the Blues Alive award recipients are all wonderful examples of blues flame keepers, each working in their ow n sphere of influence to move the genre forward while honoring its past.” Chesapeake Bay Events, a nonprofit organization founded in 1998, the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is held at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland each year. The festival features a strong lineup year in and year out, with past performers including John Lee Hooker, James Brown, Otis Rush, Robert Cray, Taj Mahal, Koko Taylor, Wilson Pickett, Buddy Guy, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Bonamassa, Shemekia Copeland, Trombone Shorty, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Run by Don Hooker and his daughter Sarah, the festival donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity, with neither leader taking any salary from their festival work. The event, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2018, has over the years raised more than a million dollars for deserving regional charities. The 2018 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is slated for May 19 and 20, 2018. Produced byEvents, a nonprofit organization founded in 1998, the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is held at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland each year. The festival features a strong lineup year in and year out, with past performers including John Lee Hooker, James Brown, Otis Rush, Robert Cray, Taj Mahal, Koko Taylor, Wilson Pickett, Buddy Guy, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Bonamassa, Shemekia Copeland, Trombone Shorty, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Run by Don Hooker and his daughter Sarah, the festival donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity, with neither leader taking any salary from their festival work. The event, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2018, has over the years raised more than a million dollars for deserving regional charities. The 2018 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is slated for May 19 and 20, 2018. For more information regarding the 2018 Keeping the Blues Alive Award and a listing of all of the recipients, please visit https://blues.org/keeping-the-blues-alive-award/#_recipients The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on May 19th and 20th, 2018 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD. This year’s performers include: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, Doyle Bramhall II, Shemekia Copeland, Mike Zito, Heather Gillis, Mr. Sipp, Brandon Taz Niederauer, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band and more to be announced soon. Tickets: Ticket will go on sale December 1, 2017. Please visit www.bayblues.org for updated details very soon.