Anne Arundel County contributes $20,000 to reward for killer of Baltimore Police detective

At the direction of Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Police Chief Timothy Altomare, the Anne Arundel County Police Department will pledge a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer responsible for the death of Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter.

“Every Anne Arundel County citizen stands united with our neighbors in Baltimore City,” said Schuh. “We hope this commitment will lead to the information needed to make an arrest and bring justice for the family of Detective Sean Suiter.”

“Every police officer in our County is heartbroken at this senseless tragedy, and our prayers are with our brothers and sisters in the Baltimore City Police Department,” said Chief Altomare. “I urge anyone with information: please come forward and help the police bring this killer to justice.”

The reward is effectively immediately.

