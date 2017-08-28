Schuh consolidates County’s transportation efforts

In his continued effort to reform county government, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has consolidated the County’s transportation services and planning functions into one operating unit under the Transportation Officer.

“Consistent with my vision to make government more efficient, this unified effort by officials from the Department of Aging and Disabilities and Office of Planning and Zoning will bring greater focus and accountability as we work to improve our transportation infrastructure and transit systems,” said Steve Schuh. “This is another demonstration of our administration making county government work better for the people.”

Effective with the Fiscal Year 2018 budget, the transportation operating unit will be responsible for multi-modal transportation networks while guiding the expansion of the transportation system for planning, coordination, and development of mobility management strategies for Anne Arundel County.

The consolidation will focus on the demand-response and para-transit services for older adults and individuals with disabilities as well as transit planning and support to include grant management, contract management and related service delivery, pedestrian and bike access, travel forecasting and the Transportation Master Plan. These functions were previously separately managed by the Department of Aging and Disabilities and the Office of Planning and Zoning respectively.

The consolidation effort will be led by Ramond Robinson who was appointed Transportation Officer in October of 2016. Mr. Robinson brings to the position extensive national experience in transportation planning and services. The transition was effective July 1, 2017 and is currently in progress.

For more information, contact the 410-222-7440. If you need to schedule an appointment to be picked up by one of the vans, citizens may still use the same Transportation phone number at 410-222-0022.

