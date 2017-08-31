Live at the Fillmore, an Allman Brothers Tribute comes to Rams Head on September 9

31On 9/9 Ram’s Head On Stage welcomes back The World’s Greatest Tribute to The Allman Brothers, LIVE AT THE FILLMORE. The band has played Ram’s Head many times but this is the first since the recent passings of Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks have brought this iconic music back into the forefront. Live At The Fillmore, which takes it’s name from the iconic live album of the same name, puts on a jamming show as exciting as those of the Allman’s greatest concerts.

Live At The Fillmore is the top Allman Brothers tribute band in the USA and has been touring nationally for over 8 years. On March 29th 2017 they were chosen to appear on the AXS-TV network show (Owned by Mark Cuban) ‘The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands’ being the only Allman Brothers tribute ever to be on the show. The show is broadcast live from Hollywood, CA to 48 million households. In 2018 they will be part of the sold out Southern Rock cruise appearing along side such Southern Rock royalty acts as Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special. The band takes their name from the idyllic Allman Brothers live album ‘At The Fillmore East’ which Rolling Stone magazine listed as #49 of the 500 greatest albums of all time. The band has received rave accolades from the remaining members of The Allman Brothers themselves. Lead singer / guitarist Lou Maresca and the band movingly channel the sweet and bluesy, long melodic jams and southern rock of the Allman Brothers during their early years of Duane Allman’s incredibly, inventive, almost singing slide guitar style along with the chops of Dicky Betts. Favorites such as “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and “Whipping Post” showcase the guitar skills of Live At The Fillmore to precision and bring the original Allman Brothers band back to life.

LIVE AT THE FILLMORE-THE WORLD’S GREATEST TRIBUTE TO THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

8:00PM September 9th

Ram’s Head On Stage

33 West Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

$25 http://www.ramsheadonstage.com/event/1485280-live-fillmore-definitive-annapolis

Check out the band at: http://liveatthefillmoreband.com

