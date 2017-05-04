Tickets for YWCA’s TWIN Awards Dinner now on sale

Please join us as we celebrate Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s most prestigious business women and those companies focused on the professional advancement of women. This year’s Tribute to Women & Industry (TWIN) Awards Dinner is being held on Thursday June 1, 2017 at the Westin Hotel at 5:30pm. Tickets are $100 and sponsorships opportunities are available.

This signature event of the YWCA is the premier awards ceremony in Anne Arundel County honoring professional women who have made exceptional contributions to their fields and to our community. It is also a time to acknowledge and thank the organizations that have supported the professional advancement of women in the workplace, playing a role in helping women achieve their goals.

The TWIN Awards tradition dates back to 1984, and we are proud to have welcomed almost 900 honorees into this esteemed sisterhood. This year we are excited to welcome Susan Aplin, CEO and Co-founder of Bambeco, as the keynote speaker.

The YWCA looks forward to another sell-out event that honors those that have played such a critical role in advancing our community. This evening also provides a wonderful opportunity to meet and network with your fellow business and community leaders.

Your participation in this year’s TWIN Awards and proceeds from the event provide direct support and critical resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through the programs of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. For tickets and more information, please visit our website at http://www.annapolisywca.org or contact the YWCA at 410.626.7800 or email [email protected]

