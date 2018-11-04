Sights from the 21st Annual MRE Slaughter Across The Water (Annapolis-5, MRE-3)

Well, it looks like the Maritime Republic of Eastport’s luck ran out yesterday. Usually the predominant side in the annual event, the MRE lost to Annapolis 5-3 yesterday in the 21st Annual MRE Tug-Of-War.

In years past, the City side of this charity fundraiser has been rather staid. Some might say boring. The party was always on the Eastport side–as were the victors. However, this year, John O’Leary (the force behind the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade) took the reins of the Annapolis celebration and brought in sponsors, a VIP tent, a stage with bands, and as it seems, a winning team that now has bragging rights to the trophy for another year!



Will Annapolis be able to repeat next year? I guess we’ll have to wait and see until November 2nd, 2019!

