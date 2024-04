Don’t miss out on a rare celestial event with the Harbor Queen’s 90-minute solar eclipse cruise in Annapolis on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Witness the moon cover 88% of the sun from the unique vantage point of the water. Enjoy the experience with space-themed music, a special eclipse-themed cocktail, and, most importantly, your safety in mind with eclipse viewing glasses provided.

Eclipses are rare. come out for an unforgettable journey!

